Prominent local leader dies at 93: Olsen leaves far-reaching legacy

The term “larger than life” seems tailor-made for a man like John Olsen.

During his near-century of living, Olsen — who died Sunday, March 19 at the age of 93 — touched virtually every aspect of life in Yavapai County: from ranching to the arts; from aviation to government; and from health care to water.

Olsen’s children remember their father as a man who worked hard, provided a wealth of wisdom, and always made the choice to stay active — even after losing his wife of 64 years in 2014, and as his health began failing.

They fondly recall that he returned to his favorite ski resort, Colorado’s Purgatory, just last year to take several runs down the mountain.

Living example

One of Olsen’s favorite sayings – “‘Can’t’ never did anything” – summed up his take on life, his children say.

When offered the opportunity to ranch in the remote region north of Paulden in the early 1950s, for instance, his son Dan Olsen said, “He took the chance, and he encouraged young people — if you don’t take a chance, you’ll never get anywhere.”

For years, Olsen served as owner, operator, and laborer on the ranch, daughter Kathy Sischka says.

While he enlisted the help of his children along the way, they say their dad always took a gentle approach with them. When he did discipline them, daughter Marie Cobb says, “It was always very thought-out, and we got the message. It always had a good, solid point.”

As the children got older, Olsen decided that they should attend Sacred Heart School in Prescott, even while he continued to work on the Paulden-area ranch.

“He commuted in his airplane,” Sischka said. “That’s why he learned to fly.” Olsen would go on to log 7,000 hours as a pilot.

After growing up on a small farm in Colorado, Olsen served in the South Pacific in World War II, returning home to earn a degree in agronomy, and then putting it to use at the ranch. Later, he would go on to play a pivotal role in county affairs as a long-time member of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Along the way, he and his wife, Ann, raised four children — Kathy Mike, Dan, and Marie; he was active in his church, Sacred Heart, where he assisted the needy through the formation of Catholic Charities; and he helped his children start the thriving Olsen’s feed-and-grain company, which now has locations in Chino Valley, Prescott, Dewey/Humboldt, Clarkdale, and Flagstaff.

‘Strong character’

Those who dealt with Olsen over the years have very similar recollections. The words “strong character,” “committed,” and “knowledgeable” come up again and again.

“He was one of the most genuinely nice people I ever met in my life,” said former Yavapai County Administrator Jim Holst, who was hired by Olsen and other Yavapai County supervisors in 1982.

Gene Polk, a long-time trustee of the Kieckhefer Foundation, met Olsen decades ago when Olsen began working as foreman of the Paulden-area JWK Ranch, a Kieckhefer operation, and the two remained friends.

“John was, in my opinion, a unique person,” Polk said. “Certainly, he had the strongest character of any local person I knew.”

Polk remembers being especially impressed by Olsen’s empathy for others.

“In working with people, John had the ability to speak with the widest range of people you could imagine, regardless of heritage, nationality, or status in the community,” Polk said. “He was interested in everybody, and he would listen to everybody.”

Community impact

Holst, who would go on to work with Olsen in county government until 1988 when Olsen left the board, describes the former supervisor as a public official who was interested in doing good.

“His word was his bond,” Holst said. “He wanted to do what was best for the taxpayers, with no frills. He was 100-percent committed to it.”

Among the many projects that Olsen helped to guide: the county/City of Prescott lease with the Bureau of Land Management for the 1,000 acres that became Pioneer Park.

That accomplishment helped Olsen facilitate a deal that involved moving the county road-yard from its previous spot near the old “Five-Points” intersection to its current location on Commerce Drive, Holst said — a move that allowed the city to reroute its streets to form a more workable “four-points” intersection at Iron Springs/Willow Creek, and also opened up land for Yavapai Regional Medical Center to expand its hospital.

Holst said those community improvements were possible, in part, because of Olsen’s diverse involvement and interests.

Over the years, Olsen also took a leading role in such varied projects as: Establishing Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott; preserving and renovating the historic Elks Theatre; forming the first regional transportation organization; and water conservation.

Olsen’s funeral mass will take place at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, at 10 a.m., Monday, March 27.