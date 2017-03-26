Police: Man wearing leopard print robe, Crocs used hairbrush to rob McDonald’s

GROVES, Texas (AP) — Police say a man clad in a leopard-print robe, black mask, orange Croc's, orange gloves and armed only with a hairbrush held up a McDonald's restaurant in Southeast Texas.

Gevondis Demond Joseph was arrested after a brief police chase shortly after the 5 a.m. Thursday holdup in Groves, about 20 miles southeast of Beaumont, Texas. He was in Jefferson County Jail in Beaumont awaiting an appearance before a magistrate to set bond. The 29-year-old Port Arthur, Texas, man is charged with aggravated robbery.

City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. says the man walked into the restaurant and demanded money, allowing the impression that the hairbrush in his robe pocket was a handgun.

Police say they recovered $130 in cash from the man.