Perry and Raneta Daniel celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Perry and Raneta (Tauley) Daniel of Prescott recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married March 8, 1952, in Ellenwood, Kansas.

The couple owned and operated a popular restaurant and pub, “Perry’s Place” in Estes Park, Colorado, before moving to Prescott over 40 years ago. Perry had previously worked in oil fields and was a commercial deep sea fisherman, and Raneta worked in housekeeping at a local ranch. They have four children, Doug, Todd, Brad and Betsy. The Daniels celebrated the occasion with dinner and cake at the Prescott Resort with their friends of more than 50 years.

