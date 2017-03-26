Obituary: Velma Mae Willis

Velma Mae Willis, born Oct. 7, 1923, in Barrington, Illinois, passed away at the age of 93 on March 22, 2017, peacefully at home surrounded by family.



Preceded in death by her beloved husband, James; and son, Jimmie. Survived by children, Bonnie (Wayne), Richard, Patricia, Jerry (Joyce), Judy (Butch) and Donald (Diana); nine grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.



Growing up on a farm outside Barrington, she always had that Midwestern work ethic and family values.



Velma married her husband, Jim, of 69 years in 1944 and soon moved to Phoenix, then to Prescott in 1954 when they purchased Thumb Butte Dairy and a Chino Valley dairy farm. Soon after, they changed the name to Prescott Farms Dairy. They built a bottling plant on Miller Valley Road and did home delivery until they sold to Shamrock Dairy in 1964.



Lifetime member of Women of the Moose and for many years was in charge of the Friday Night Fish Fry. Velma was a fan of the Cubs and Diamondbacks, but rooted for the Cubs when playing against the Diamondbacks. During retirement, Jim and Velma loved to fish Arizona with friends.

Information provided by survivors.