Obituary: Charlotte Carlson Terry

Charlotte Carlson Terry, died on March 18, 2017, in the Marley House at the age of 82. She was born in Dearing, North Dakota, to Ernest and Agnes (Mortenson) Carlson.

Charlotte married William Terry in June 1953 in Richland, Washington. She is survived by her loving husband, William of Prescott; sons, Bruce of Monterey, California, and Steven of Atascadero, California; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Charlotte worked 20 years in the oil and gas industry in Ventura, California, at Continental Oil Co. and Norris Oil Co. She also was employed for five years for the City of Prescott/Justice Court until she retired in 1996. After retirement, she enjoyed hiking, working out at the YMCA and enjoying time with her many friends.



A Celebration of Life to be held privately for family and friends.



Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.