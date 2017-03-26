Need2Know: Prescott Job Fair this week; Maverik is open; Albertsons/Sprouts merger rumor

Prescott Job Fair this week

The 2017 Prescott Job Fair is only a few days away.

It will take place Friday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Yavapai College gymnasium in Prescott.

Dee Skipton with Goodwill of Central Arizona, one of the event’s organizers, said there will be 79 employers participating.

These employers have more than 1,000 job openings available, about half of which are being offered by the United States Border Patrol.

Visit prescott.org or yc.edu/redc for a list of participating employers and visit employer websites to view available positions.

Maverik open in Prescott

Maverik, the convenience store and gas station chain, has opened a new location at the corner of Ruth and Whipple streets near Prescott High School.

This is the first Maverik in Prescott and the third in the quad-city area.



Merger rumor

There has been some media chatter that Albertsons and Sprouts Farmers Market are in preliminary merger talks.

The ruckus is traced back to a Bloomberg article on Sunday, March 19, stating, without naming sources, that representatives from the supermarkets have begun merger discussions.



Albertsons spokesperson Christine Wilcox told the Courier: “We don’t offer comment on rumors or speculation.”

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email tbryant@prescottaz.com.