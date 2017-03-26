10 essential marketing strategies for small (smart) businesses

Cadu Medina, a small business marketing coach based in Prescott, relates strategic marketing to traveling with your family for a vacation.

The destination is chosen because it will provide enjoyment for all of those involved, but the way to get there is through a journey.

“You want to really have a good time,” Medina said. “You’re not so worried about how long it is going to take, but you want to make sure your children are enjoying that ride.”

In other words, a business can try to force feed the public reasons as to why they need to buy its product, but that’s not going to win the business any genuine fans.

“People still buy with their hearts, not their heads,” Medina said.

To bridge this gap, Medina said there are 10 essential business marketing strategies all small businesses should utilize:

1) Know and follow your business foundation: Your vision, mission, goals, and core values.

“This is why you started a business,” Medina said. “What are you trying to accomplish with this, and does everyone in your company know where you are taking this business and why you are doing this?”

Taking the time to succinctly answer this fundamental question provides a platform everyone involved can stand and build on.

2) Understand your audience, their needs, and wants.

“Nine out of 10 times, we know their needs, right?” Medina said. “People need to eat, so I went into a food business. Alright, well, why should they care? What do they want from your food, from what you have to offer? Who are they? What’s their age? What are their names, their stories, the demographics, the psychographics. We need to know who these people are. We need to know who our target audience is.”

3) Build a strong, authentic brand that reflects your foundations and connects with your target audience.

“There are so many of us doing the same thing, offering the same types of solutions, that being different is almost impossible,” Medina said. “The unique selling propositions for businesses nowadays is you, because no one can do what you do the way you do it. You are the most important asset of your brand.”

4) Stop marketing like it’s 1995. Follow your customer’s attention and habits.

“My job as a marketer is to get people’s attention,” Medina said. “I don’t care what media we’re talking about. What I care about is ‘where is my customer?’ What are they doing? If they’re watching TV, I’m all into TV. If they’re on the phone, I’m all in the phone. If they’re in the park, I’m standing right there next to them. Don’t think marketing is a recipe; that you put salt and pepper and then boom, you get a good flavor. Ask yourself the question: Where is my customers’ attention.”

5) People buy with their hearts, not their heads, and the way to their hearts is great storytelling.

“Customers don’t care about the features of your product,” Medina said. “You care about that, because you’re proud of what you make. They care about what your product can do for them. Apple never talks about the technology that is in their watches. They talk about what people can do with the watches.”

Cynthia Jones has been in the marketing industry since the 1980s and now markets for KNAU Arizona Public Radio. No matter what business she has worked for, she has always found this marketing strategy to reign supreme.

“The key to good marketing is good content and stressing the benefit for the audience,” Jones said.

When she worked for the Highlands Center for Natural History, the marketing message was all about what nature can do for you and your family. The overall benefit of getting outside,” Cynthia said. “Especially getting your children outside.”

6) Embrace digital marketing

“I’m not saying you have to go all digital and become virtual overnight,” Medina said. “The P to P (person to person) is still more important than anything else … but if my customer is consuming entertainment, information, or hanging out in the digital environment, then that’s where I have to be too.”

7) Old marketing was persuasion. New marketing is invitation.

In the old advertising days, an encouraged approach to marketing was that an ad should be placed everywhere so that people can see it everywhere. Medina said that in today’s world, that is not only inefficient, but also ineffective.

“If they don’t care about you in the first impression, they won’t care about you the second, third or fourth time they see you,” Medina said. “It’s not about how often you say things, it’s what you say, how you say and where you say it, so that it’s an invitation for them to get to know you and for you to get to know them. You’ll find the opportunity to sell, but before you do that, you need to get through foreplay and all that stuff.”

8) Thinking marketing beyond acquisition and acting before it’s urgent.

Marketing is always relevant, he said. Not just when it is necessary to keep a business afloat.

“Marketing is not for stopping the bleeding,” Medina said. “You can’t really expect to solve your business problems by doing one ad in the paper or throwing out there a one-time Facebook ad for two weeks. Marketing is for creating opportunities. Marketing is an investment in your business.”

9) Try new methods, but track and measure everything in order to model success.

“Try many different things,” Medina said. “Find what works for you and track, track, track. Don’t ever do anything in marketing that can’t be trackable, because you will never know if that worked for you or not.”

10) Patience. A successful business is not built overnight.

“There is no formula for success,” Medina said. “Something that you care about should take time. Invest the time and money to build your business. Work on the business more than you work in the business, if you can.”