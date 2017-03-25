Roughriders commit 5 errors in 10-6 loss to Artichokes

Jeddediah Fagg was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Caden Goldby added two hits, but the Yavapai College baseball team surrendered a four-run seventh-inning rally by the Artichokes that was the difference in a 10-6 loss to Scottsdale Community College on Friday afternoon.

It is the third loss in the last four games for Yavapai (20-15, 6-9 ACCAC), which won a season-high five straight prior to its current funk.

Tied 6-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, back-to-back RBI singles by Zane Phelps and Bruno Rodriguez helped spark a four-run Artichoke (21-13, 9-9 ACCAC) rally and the Roughriders never recovered.

Jake Kolterman toed the mound for Yavapai, allowing six runs, three earned, on nine hits and five strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Relief pitcher Hayden Durkiewicz was charged with the loss after surrendering three unearned runs on 24 pitches.

The Roughriders committed five errors.

Goldby added two RBIs, while Carlos Viera was 2 for 4 with a run scored offensively for Yavapai.

UP NEXT

Yavapai welcomes Scottsdale to Roughrider Park today in a 24-hour turnaround scheduled due to weather concerns. First pitch is set for noon.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.