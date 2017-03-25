Prep Softball: River Valley rolls past Cougars in 3A West tilt

Through three innings on Friday afternoon, Chino Valley ace pitcher Keigan Willingham had limited a heavy-hitting River Valley lineup to one hit.

Then the floodgates opened.

River Valley, a Division III state tournament semifinalist in 2016, batted around in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring 13 runs on 11 hits en route to a 14-2 run-ruled win over the Cougars.

In a 3A West Region showdown at Chino’s campus field, hard-throwing River Valley senior ace hurler Regan Glenn garnered the victory. She allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits, striking out 11 and walking none.

Glenn, who will play collegiately at NCAA Division I Detroit-Mercy next spring, had only one hiccup – Willingham’s RBI triple with one out in the first inning. From there, it was basically smooth sailing. Chino plated its second run in the fourth on a fielding error.

River Valley entered Friday having already played in two tough tournaments, including the Wrangler Classic in Wickenburg and the invitation-only Tournament of Champions in Lake Havasu City.

Dust Devils coach Mark Ruckle said he was impressed with Willingham. In River Valley’s first four power-point games, two apiece against Mohave and Parker, the squad from Mohave Valley outscored the opposition, 57-0.

“She’s a good little pitcher – I call her ‘sneaky fast,’ ” added Ruckle, who doubles as River Valley’s strength coach and has his girls lifting weights, which has improved their power at the plate. “We’re a fairly good hitting team, and that’s typical. The girls work hard and they’re committed, and that’s what makes it fun.”

At the dish for the Dust Devils (11-5 overall), who tended to go deep into counts on nearly every at-bat against Willingham, cleanup hitter Ashley Carter led the way, going 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run scored.

“I was a little bit behind on her ball at first,” Carter said of facing Willingham. “So then I squared up with my bat and made an adjustment, came back and swung through.”

Added Regan Glenn, “Hits are contagious. The game is mostly mental. So once one of us gets on, everyone gets on.”

Ryann Glenn (2 for 3, two RBIs, three runs scored, walk); Winona Castillo (2 for 3, double, two RBIs, two runs scored); Regan Glenn (2 for 3, RBI double, two runs scored); Tianna Williams (1 for 2, two-run triple, two runs scored) and Brianna Bryant (2 for 3, RBI triple, two runs scored) also contributed mightily. River Valley played three games this week, all on the road.

“They’re a great hitting team,” Chino coach Matt Dunn said. “Every one of them – their swing is so pretty. They’re so focused on everything they do. They’re a good team. They’re going to go a long way again [in the state playoffs].”

Added Chino sophomore centerfielder Serena Reed, “We never gave up, but they hit our gaps [in the outfield]. I don’t know that we got down on ourselves, but we just had a mentality that we couldn’t beat them from the beginning. And that was a problem.”

Trailing 9-2 in the fourth inning, Chino Valley didn’t lie down, loading the bases with one out. But Regan Glenn locked in when she needed to, fanning the Cougars’ next two batters to end the threat.

The fourth inning deflated Chino, which went quietly in the fifth. Regan Glenn induced a groundout and struck out two of the next three batters at the top of the Cougars’ order to end it on the 10-run rule.

“I’m proud that these girls don’t quit,” said Dunn, who has nine underclassmen on his 12-player roster. “The girls are going to respond well as the season goes on. I can see their mental toughness coming around.”

UP NEXT

Chino Valley (3-2 overall record in power-point games, 1-1 region) turns around and plays a non-region road game at noon today at Sedona Red Rock.

River Valley (5-0, 1-0) returns to the diamond at 3:45 p.m. next Tuesday when it visits Wickenburg for another region contest.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.