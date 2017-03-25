Piecing the health care puzzle together

See Related Story No repeal for 'Obamacare' - at this time

American movers and shakers’ search for a national, public/private health care system able to offer all citizens – regardless of age, gender, income and health status – high-quality affordable medical insurance is seen by many as a Don Quixote-type quest: an impossible dream.

The Affordable Care Act, colloquially known as Obamacare, and its possible replacement known as the American Health Care Act, or Trumpcare, are both reviled by some and revered by others.

As architects of the repeal-and-replace movement go back to the drawing board, in the greater Prescott area, The Daily Courier asked community leaders and residents from all walks of life and genders what they hope to see in whatever plan emerges out of Washington.

1) Yavapai County Schools Superintendent Tim Carter:

“I’ve always been a local control person. Let’s keep the federal government out of this as much as we can.”

Sees the need for people to have various health care options, but also to have a stable environment where people can plan for increases rather than see spikes as high as 25 percent or more.

2) Coalition for Compassion and Justice Executive Director Paul Mitchell:

“To not have access to viable health care, whether its private insurance or universal health care, costs the community no matter what happens.”

Favors pro-active health care, including mental illness, and it “would be a great shame if in any insurance reform diminishes or takes away existing health benefits.”

3) Retired Prescott family practitioner Dr. William Thrift:

Favors affordable health care: “Doctors … told the (American Medical Association) that the cost of health care was not because of sick patients but because of unnecessary procedures and defensive medical practices.”

4) Megan Smith, 31, single mother of three in Prescott Valley and Yavapai College nursing student:

Key parts of any national health plan must be focused on allowing “average Americans to take their kids to the emergency room (for emergencies) and not worry about an enormous bill.”

Also, women should have access to birth control; no cost-prohibitive co-payments; and enable people to see a specialist when needed.

Fears Congress will limit eligibility through higher co-pays, for instance.

5) Josh Holt, 29, of Prescott Valley, historian for the Cooper Detachment of the Marine Corp League:

“I’m covered by the VA … and we have one of the better VA clinics in the U.S. so (medical care) doesn’t cross my mind very often.”

Nationally, however, Holt sees a need for reform; does not want “my taxes paying for someone else’s health care when it doesn’t pay or my own.”

6) Joanne Chaffeur of Prescott, 59, a mother of two sons diagnosed with lupus:

Says the current system must be revamped. She debates whether the federal government should even be part of the health care system; a national system must work for the patients and the doctors providing the care.

7) Helaine Berman, 71, of Prescott:

“I think fooling around with Medicaid should be off the table.”

8) Bob Terrell, pastor of Prescott Light & Life Free Methodist Church:

Favors reform, which should include “health care for everyone; quality, affordable health care for everyone.”

9) Lori Deutsch, a nonprofit activist and agency facilitator:

Favors expansion, rather than limits, on Medicaid and mental health care. If Medicaid coverage, for example, is reduced then people will turn to more expensive care options, such as emergency room care.

Related Stories