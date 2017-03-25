Passover: A season of freedom

Observance of Passover shows appreciation of freedom, physical freedom. For if our bodies are not free, how can we then be free to pursue spiritual enrichment without the taint of the suffering of bondage? We unburden ourselves as much as possible from the mundane concerns of the world in order to hear the teachings and guidance that help us do the mitzvot (good deeds) such as opposing oppression for once we, too, were oppressed. Thereby we can come even closer to the Divine.

Included among these mitzvot is the providing for the needy all basic needs such as clothing and Passover food as well as access to the Seders. After the mitzvah of telling the Exodus stories [along with fun songs], of when the Jews and a mixed multitude were saved from the oppressive tyranny of Egyptian Pharaohs about 3,500 years ago, these Seders provide to all a festive meal with delicious foods special to Passover, without leavened or other prohibited foods. In preparation for the Seders, especially for the first born, there will be an outdoor study brunch and chometz burning, Monday, April 10, the day of the first Seder, 9 a.m.

This year Beit Torah Jewish Congregation (www.onetorah.org) will hold its Annual Community Kosher Seder on Monday, April 10, 6:30 p.m., at the community meeting hall building at 735 East Road 1 South between the church building and the food bank in Chino Valley. Additionally, in Chino Valley we will hold morning Passover study brunches at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11; Wednesday, April 12; and Shabbat/Saturday, April 15. A Memorial Service [Yiskor] and study session will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 18.

Volunteers to help with preparations, set-up, and clean-up are always welcome. Please RSVP as soon as possible. Call 928-237-0390 or 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. All in the community are welcome to participate with us in this most meaningful Jewish festival. Bring your curiosity and your appetites!

Information provided by Beit Torah.