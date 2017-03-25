Obituary: Donna J. Volpe

Donna J. Volpe of Prescott, Arizona, born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Nov. 9, 1952, passed away on March 22, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona. She attended and graduated from Rowan University, Glassboro, New Jersey. She was very passionate for any animal.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Fred Volpe; her son, Dan Volpe (Jillian Moore); and her mother, Joyce Sprow.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, Arizona.

She will be laid to rest at the Arizona Pioneers Home Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona. The family requests donations in her memory to be made to the Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott, Arizona 86301.



Hampton Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.





Information provided by survivors.