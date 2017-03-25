Letter: Patriotism

Editor:

Patriotism can be a very subjective term. It exists at many levels depending on the importance or meaning it has to the individual. It also seems to ebb and flow depending sometimes on our military activity whether it be on foreign shores or here at home.

The one unifying symbol from the birth of our nation to today is our flag. The flag carried into battle in too many conflicts. To many foreigners during these conflicts, the sight of our flag meant hope, freedom, safety, and maybe a new life.

At home the flag was flown from millions of homes as a sign of support during these conflicts. Flown, and flown proudly. In the last few decades flying the American flag has fallen out of favor. Then Sept. 11, 2001, happened. There was a massive resurgence of flag flying from our homes, cars, and offices.

Today there seems to be an increase in protesters burning flags rather than flying them. I support a citizen’s right to burn a flag in protest, but don’t let me catch you doing it! Have we forgotten the millions who have fought and died defending our nation? Americans from every race, creed and religion. When I was a kid there was a very popular bumper sticker and phrase, “America, Love It or Leave It.” It’s just as true today as it was then. Or are we to afraid to say it?

The one thing, the one symbol we ALL can rally around despite our political affiliations, our religious beliefs, or our desire to protest is our flag. Respect the flag, respect the people who died defending it, respect those who are still out there putting their lives on the line and those who have served.

Take a stand, fly our flag. God bless America!

Kevin Rawls

Prescott