Letter: Education funding

Editor:

State Sen. Sylvia Allen recently asked the rhetorical question, “When is education funding ever enough?” She then goes on to state how “hard” she and her colleagues are working to “give Arizona children the best education possible.” She states, correctly, that Arizona spends 44.5 percent of the state’s budget on K-12 education. What is not stated is that is still ranks us 48th or 49th in per student funding, over $4,000 less than the national average.



Do our kids deserve to be at or near the bottom of all 50 states in our investment in their education?



She then states that “… those who feel nearly half the state budget isn’t enough … raise taxes or shift funding….” Let’s look at how we got here: Since 1992 we have had 25 years of annual tax cuts. Cuts that have left our state in a perennial state of fiscal crisis. The only thing our revenue-starved state could do is cut funding and our schools, including both K-12 and higher education, have taken the brunt of it. In fact, despite Allen’s protestations that the legislature is “working hard, doing all we can do” to improve education funding, it decreased 11.6 percent from FY2010 to FY2014.

Allen stated that 64 percent of Arizona voters voted against a sales tax increase for education. Perhaps it is because Arizona’s sales tax rate is already high, in fact 11th highest in the nation at an average of 8.25 percent. The state has other options, income tax where we rank 14th lowest or property tax where we rank 15th lowest. Our tax system is out of balance favoring the wealthy and penalizing the most in need.



Our constitution mandates a public education system; it says nothing about annual tax cuts. Our children are our only future; denying them a fully funded education, an education that is a right guaranteed by our constitution is unconscionable.

Let’s try $10,000 per student per year. That is still well below the national average of $11,000 but it is about $2,500 more than it is now.

It is time that our legislature and our executive leadership pull up their grown-up pants, put aside failed ideologies and start to run this state for a future.

Michael Ellegood

Prescott