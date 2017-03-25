Hines tapped AIA’s next executive director

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s executive board unanimously voted for David Hines to succeed Dr. Harold Slemmer as the next executive director of Arizona’s high school governing body.

Hines, currently the AIA’s assistant executive director, first joined the organization in 2008. He was voted in as the replacement for Slemmer at the monthly board meeting earlier this week.

“It’s a real honor,” Hines said. “I look forward to working with the board and the membership. We’ve got to continue to be positive and continue listening to what the membership is asking and doing, and we’ve got to produce the best we can for them.”

A 1973 graduate of Tempe High School, Hines joined the Mesa School District after college, serving for 30 years as an administrator, teacher, track, cross-country and football coach.

Hines served as a tournament coordinator and AIA member school liaison prior to his current position as assistant executive director.

“I’m sure Dave will be a great AIA director,” Slemmer said. “Nobody is better prepared and as well-liked as he is within our association.”

AIA executive board president Jacob Holiday said what helped separate Hines from other candidates was the backing of the AIA itself.

“He’s also a great listener. … David is very, very polished. He’s been around the AIA, and he’s a doer. That’s what we felt we wanted leading the future for the AIA,” Holiday said.

