Eagles’ Johnson named Cal-Pac freshman of year

Leading the Embry-Riddle men’s basketball team in scoring, assists and steals per game, Nick Johnson was named Cal-Pac Conference Freshman of the Year at the conclusion of the 2016-2017 season.

His 12.4 points per game, along with 78 total assists during his freshman campaign was a big reason why the Eagles doubled their win total from the 2015-2016 inaugural season, and his career-high 30 points against Antelope Valley was just icing on the cake.

Born and raised in Anthem, Johnson was on Embry-Riddle’s recruiting radar early and a visit to the campus during his senior season at Boulder Creek sealed the deal.

“I got along really well with the whole coaching staff and team and felt good about where they wanted to take the program,” Johnson said. “The coaches hold you to such a high standard on and off the floor.”

Not only did Eagle athletics appeal to Johnson, but the educational aspect as well. Johnson, who is majoring in cyber security, said Embry-Riddle has given him the best of both worlds when it comes to being a student athlete.

“This school was a perfect situation for me as I get to play high level college basketball and I get a great education,” Johnson said. “The academics of the school are as good as it gets, and I have loved the classes so far.”

Johnson was a key component for the Eagles squad this year as a versatile role player, according to second-year Embry-Riddle head coach Eric Fundalewicz said.

“Some nights, he was needed to be more of a scorer, other nights we needed him more for his defense or play making abilities,” Fundalewicz said. “It truly depended on the night.”

Fundalewicz added that Johnson’s unrivaled work ethic, athletic ability and high upside for growth makes him a special player.

“He’s an incredibly hard worker in every aspect and I think we’ve only seen a small bit of what he’s capable of,” Fundalewicz said.

Finishing up his first college season for Embry-Riddle (8-18, 5-9 Cal-Pac), Johnson said the elevated level of play took some getting used to.

“It was definitely tough,” Johnson said. “It’s a whole different level from high school and club basketball.”

Although the Eagles failed to qualify for the postseason this year, Johnson still expressed his enjoyment of the season, as well as immense confidence in his coaches and teammates for the future.

“It was a fun first year and I’m already ready for the next three years,” Johnson said. “I think our team is headed in the right direction and we’re going to do some great things.”

The 6-foot-5 freshman said he was humbled by the award.

“It was a good feeling,” Johnson said. “It always feels nice to be recognized by other people, and the fact that the coaches of the conference voted it makes it that much more appreciated.”

Fundalewicz foresees more accolades for Johnson before his time is up at Embry-Riddle.

“[Johnson] could contend for player of the year at some point in his career. He’s started off on the right foot this year and if he keeps working as hard as he does and he improves the way he did this season, it’s definitely a very good possibility,” Fundalewicz said.

Performance on the court is not the only thing of importance to the Eagles men’s basketball program though.

“Nick is a great person with high character,” Fundalewicz said. “He is someone I would definitely say is a good role model. I’m not sure Nick has any enemies in his life, he’s that kind of person.”

