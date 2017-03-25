Depantsed man found hanging upside down on school fence

Jesse Sensibar and Kristin Woodall were driving past a Tucson school when they spotted a man hanging upside down on a spiked fence with his underwear showing.

In a Facebook post Sensibar explained that he saw the man while driving down the road and decided to turn around and offer help.

"I was going to help him off the fence but by the time I got back around the block the cops were rolling up two cars deep," he wrote.

According to a safety report by the Tucson Unified School District, the man had allegedly successfully jumped the fence Friday morning and was attempting to enter rooms at Miles-Exploratory Learning Center on East Broadway Boulevard. A locksmith working at the school spotted him and the suspect ran. While attempting to jump back over the spiked fence his baggy pants got caught and he was left hanging upside down half naked.

The man was reportedly taken into custody by Tucson Police.

Sensibar and Woodall snapped a photo and shared their story on Facebook.