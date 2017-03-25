Birth Announcements: March 25, 2017

  • Originally Published: March 25, 2017 6 a.m.

    • Samantha Anne Chasteen, a 6 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley Benningfield and Daniel Chasteen of Humboldt.

    James Ryder Ford, a 7 lb., 4 oz. boy, was born Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Betsy Garman and Jacob Ford of Prescott.

    Haisley Grace Harrington,, a 7 lb., 6 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lacy Davenport and Michael Harrington of Prescott Valley.

    More like this story