ARGUS HAMILTON: Twitter is next step from town drunk

BEVERLY HILLS — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Ivanka Trump took a job as White House advisor complete with a West Wing office and a top security clearance. She’s been urged to convince her father to cut down on his late-night tweets. If the newspaper was the evolution of the town crier, then Twitter is the evolution of the town drunk.

Utah’s Governor Gary Herbert signed a law Thursday making Utah the toughest state in the Union for buzzed driving. It reflects the state’s strict Mormonism. Under the new law, which begins next New Year’s Eve, you can lose your license if you’ve consumed one and a half Mountain Dews.

Baltimore joined the list of U.S. cities to declare itself a sanctuary city that will give safe shelter to illegal aliens from federal immigration officers. New York just joined the list and banned ICE agents from schools. Los Angeles is a sanctuary city for people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

The Kremlin denied colluding with Trump last year despite fits by Democrats blaming Russia for losing. Trump has Democrats hating Russia again, so we’re a third of the way home. Now if he can just get them to stand for free trade and school segregation, they’ll be, by God, Democrats again.

President Trump got good marks from House Members who said he’s willing to meet and talk with any of them. There’s always common ground somewhere. President Trump met Wednesday with the Congressional Black Caucus, where they reached full agreement on the subject of Mexicans.

Norway was rated the Happiest Country in the World in the annual poll by Conde Nast Monday. The U.S. finished nineteenth. The poll says Muslims are the ethnic group most happy with their lives in America, probably because Trump’s travel ban keeps their relatives from visiting.

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch testified in the Senate for eleven hours Wednesday. He revealed he instructed his law clerks studying under him to write their own obituary to reveal how they’d like to be remembered. The senators were so touched they added it to the GOP health care bill.

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, an Episcopalian, would be the only Protestant on the Supreme Court if he’s confirmed by the Senate. The current imbalance is no joke. The Supreme Court now consists of four Catholics, three Jews and a black guy, and they don’t even go into a bar.

Britain’s Parliament held an inspirational session following the terrorist attack on the bridge outside Wednesday London’s Mayor Khan tried to calm public anger by saying that his Muslim brother did not cause havoc in the name of Allah. No, his flip-flop got caught under the accelerator.

Home Improvement star Tim Allen charged that Hollywood is completely intolerant of views that are conservative and not liberal and progressive. There’s certainly no blacklist. Actors who support President Trump have a standing offer to play the villain in pepper spray commercials.

The London Daily Mail reports surgeons in a London hospital will perform a genetic splicing which allows three people to conceive a child together. That can’t be done in the U.S. Last year Congress passed a law making it unlawful to clone human beings, unless they are major contributors.

The Vatican reported Thursday the number of Catholics worldwide has grown faster than the population growth. Using modern Bible translations helps the church reach young people. Genesis now teaches that Adam and Eve were the first people who didn’t read Apple’s Terms and Conditions.