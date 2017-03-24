Local filmmaker earns Christian Film Festival award

“Hello, My Name Is Danny,” a music video shot in Prescott and true life story about a young man’s recovery from drug addiction, has won the monthly Christian Film Festival award for February 2017.

Videographer Norm Fisk shot the short film this past summer using the Yavapai County Courthouse and a real judge for a segment of the story.

“I worked with the court and drug rehab people,” Fisk said about the scene in the courthouse. “They were all very helpful and interested in anything that might have a positive impact

on the oppressive use of drugs.”

He wrote, directed and produced the five-minute video about Danny Kees, a young man hooked on drugs who took a path to recovery and beat his addiction. Kees helped write the story of his journey from the destructive cycle to a

productive life free of drugs.

Fisk composed the music, and he and Kees collaborated on the lyrics. A former Beach Boys band member helped out, Fisk said.

It can be viewed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqR4v6iDtm4&t=5s.