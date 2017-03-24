Feature Home: 9040 N. American Ranch Road • Prescott • $899,500

Impeccable taste and provincial charm meld harmoniously in this 3,626 square foot, custom designed home in Williamson Valley’s prestigious American Ranch. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, office/den, and 3-car garage plus added storage, 1.29 acres. Constructed with precise attention to detail, yet without a hint of pretense, a warm and inviting atmosphere will greet you from the moment you arrive. The floor plan has a very natural flow, as well as effectively maximizing both living and storage space. Throughout you’ll find fine craftsmanship featuring textures and tones in complete harmony with the surrounding landscape: a soaring vaulted tongue-and-groove wood ceiling; tasteful alder cabinetry, doors, mantels and baseboards; rustic stone and tile work; and two-toned concrete floors all reflect the unique beauty right outside your door. The immense great room with its impressive showcase of a stone fireplace is a spectacular open space with mountain views, perfect for relaxing or entertaining on a grand scale. An efficiently designed and well-appointed chef’s kitchen will especially appeal to the cook in the family. Pleasant surprises are to be discovered everywhere, from the charming window seats in the guest bedrooms to the built-in buffet in the dining room, from the sustainable cork flooring in the office/den to the handy insulated extra storage rooms in the garage. Far too many special features and upgrades to mention; a complete features sheet is available upon request. In addition to being awestruck daily by views of epic Granite Mountain and boundless Arizona skies, you will have world class amenities right at your fingertips. American Ranch is Northern Arizona’s premier equestrian community, featuring a $3M equestrian center with the largest covered open-air arena in Northern Arizona, exceptional boarding facilities, and access to the Granite Mountain trail system bordering Prescott National Forest. Additionally you’ll enjoy a gated entry, clubhouse, community kitchen, fitness center, game/hobby room, outdoor swimming pool, spa, tennis, basketball, soccer field, and the delightful Ranch Camp. This exquisite home is a breath of fresh air in every sense – certainly Prescott lifestyle living at its finest. MLS #1001498

