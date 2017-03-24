Diner owners admit setting fire for insurance money

NEWTON, N.J. (AP) — The owners of a New Jersey diner have admitted burning it down to collect insurance.
Sussex County prosecutors say 49-year-old Tina Diakos and 40-year-old Ozkan Cengiz pleaded guilty to arson on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say the pair said business at the Jerzeez Diner in Vernon was not doing well so they drove from their home in Butler and set it on fire in March 2016. No one was injured.
They're scheduled to be sentenced in May.
More like this story
- Confession over Indian Fire never led to charges
- Top Stories of 2012 - #1: Downtown Prescott burns in Whiskey Row fire; community rallies to help businesses
- One year ago...Fire rocked the row - Whiskey Row blaze led to introspection, improvements
- Column: Palin look-alikes crowding GOP ballot
- Woman admits to setting Paulden mobile home fire, Sheriff's Office says
SUBMIT FEEDBACK