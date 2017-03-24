Column: A tale of two health care systems

After five years of marriage, my granddaughter, Laiken, and her husband, Victor, have welcomed an adorable new addition to our family, Willow Rain Kostyk, born on March 2 in Saskatchewan. The reason I mention her place of birth is to call attention to the great disparity in health care between Canada and the United States. Laiken’s pregnancy was at risk due to Type 1 diabetes, and her 28-hour labor resulted in a Caesarian section. Fortunately, Willow, all 8 pounds, 11 ounces of her, was born healthy and very cute. Victor is a several generations Canadian citizen; Laiken is a Permanent Resident seeking dual citizenship. As a result, the pregnancy and delivery that would have cost them approximately $15,000, or more, in the States, didn’t cost them anything. Plus she gets one year maternity leave at 80 percent salary. I know. Someone is going to start shouting about Canada’s higher taxes. But, as my granddaughter says, she would much rather pay more in taxes and not have overwhelmingly high medical expenses.

Laiken received good medical care while she was growing up, but the care she has been receiving in Canada has been better. She says that the people she knows are healthier, too, mostly because they don’t have to worry about exorbitant out-of-pocket costs when they go to the doctor. Therefore, sore throats are taken care of before they turn into strep throat and possibly morph into Rheumatic or Scarlet Fever; suspicious growths are seen to before becoming cancerous, and children have their wellness checks on time. Patients with pre-existing conditions aren’t denied care, which is crucial. I know, because I have pre-existing conditions caused by a congenital heart defect, polio and two bouts of Rheumatic Fever when young. Uninsurable since birth, I know what it is like to have a catastrophic illness wipe out everything you own.

Some people think that if one plans their finances “correctly,” they will never be in a position to lose everything. Not true. I was making $40,000 annually when I became permanently disabled in 1992. One month I was earning a salary and the next month, no income at all. I did have nine months of salary in savings, a few stocks, a 401k, and a car … recommended amounts to supposedly divert trouble. I lacked health insurance coverage, though, because companies denied me coverage. I applied for Social Security Disability. It took more than one and one-half years before I was approved. In the meantime, my savings account was depleted, stocks sold, and 401k cashed in. I lost everything, except the car. Because I couldn’t walk, I created my own job, earning just enough to supplement Social Security payments when they finally started. Years later, the Medicaid Expansion portion of the Affordable Care Act saved my life when it covered treatment that Medicare denied. I would be dead now if it weren’t for the ACA. For that, I am grateful. Remember, a person receiving Medicaid may have done everything correctly and doesn’t deserve your scorn.