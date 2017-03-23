Zack Greinke has solid start against Cubs

SCOTTSDALE — Zack Greinke has one more spring start before he embarks on what he hopes is a bounce-back season for him and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In an outing he described as “solid,” the right-hander went five innings plus two batters against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Thursday, allowing three runs and six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

“I was going a little slow early on but felt pretty strong out there today,” Greinke said. “I made a couple of mistakes, but it was definitely the highest percentage of executed pitches so far.”

His biggest mistake came against Jake Arrieta, who homered on a 1-2 pitch in the third inning for the Cubs’ first run.

“Not one of my better pitches,” Greinke said after Arizona and the Cubs finished in a 5-5 tie.

He threw 83 pitches, 55 strikes.

“He had some great sequences,” new Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He was finishing off some hitters and the depth of his breaking ball was quality. He threw some quality change ups so I thought overall it was a very positive outing for Zack.”

Jake Arrieta gave up three earned runs and eight hits in five innings. Willson Contreras, looking to replace Miguel Montero and retired David Ross as the Cubs starting catcher, was 3 for 5 with an RBI and a stolen base. Tommy La Stella homered in the seventh.

Jake Lamb hit a two-run home run off Arrieta in the third inning. Oswaldo Arcai homered in the seventh.

PADRES 6, ANGELS 2

Luis Perdomo, who pitched San Diego’s only complete game last season in August, allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Ryan Schimpf homered in the fifth. Jamie Romak and Hunter Renfro each doubled in a four-run eighth inning.

Ricky Nolasco gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings while striking out four for the Angels.

INDIANS 8, ROCKIES 3

Cleveland tagged Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela for 10 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings. Corey Kluber gave up one unearned run and five hits with eight strikeouts and a walk over five innings. Erik Gonzalez and Adam Moore homered.

Rafael Ynoa had two hits, including a home run, for Colorado.