Travel ban touches Prescott's Embry-Riddle campus

Travel ban On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump issued an executive order, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” On March 6, he issued a second order with an identical title which revoked the first. Both restricted the entry of foreign nationals from specified countries and suspended entry from the country’s refugee program for a specified time. Two federal judges have granted a temporary stay of the order saying the travel ban was intended to discriminate against Muslims. The second order reduced the list of countries affected by removing Iraq. Six remain: Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Syria.

Four international students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) in Prescott did not return home over Spring Break. They were concerned their student visas would not allow them entry back into the country.

Andy Fraher, director of ERAU’s Center for International Programs and Services, said no ERAU student from any affected country listed in the current administration’s second travel ban has had to travel back into the U.S.

“We’ve called the students from the affected countries and advised them of their options,” Fraher said. “We try to support our students the best we can. We tell them, you’re safer staying here than to visit your parents at home.”

As long as they are enrolled and doing everything they need to do while on a student visa, students can remain in the U.S. until they complete their studies, he added.

“The students’ biggest fear is, ‘What if I need to go home, if my parents are sick or for my sister’s wedding?’ We try to be compassionate and understanding. But we say, ‘If you go, there’s a chance of being denied entry back into the U.S.’ The border patrol officer has total control of that decision,” Fraher said. “A visa doesn’t guarantee entry; it only asks for permission to enter.”

IMPACT OF TRAVEL BAN

President Donald Trump’s two executive orders that attempt to decrease or eliminate people coming to the United States from six countries has affected higher education. NAFSA, the Association of International Educators, reports a 40 percent drop in applications from international students wanting to study in the U.S.

Arizona’s 22,212 international students brought 8,514 jobs and $620 million into the state this past school year. ERAU’s 65 international students bring $9.6 million to the Prescott area. Prescott and Yavapai colleges together support five students for $654,600, NAFSA states in its 2015-2016 report. More than one million international students attended colleges and universities in the U.S. that year.

Fraher visited Nepal and Pakistan this past month on a recruiting trip. He found people have real concerns about coming to the U.S. to study.

“They are still interested. They still see the American people as good-hearted and generous. But the mechanics of getting here are more difficult,” he said.

Nepal had only half the attendance at recruiting meetings. A few said they wanted to attend school, but they won’t come to the U.S. to study, Fraher said.

ERAU students comment

The four students from banned countries declined an interview with the Courier. Two students from India, however, spoke candidly.

Murtuza Lemonwala, junior, and Jayandth Bangalore, senior, both said they have not experienced any racism while at ERAU.

Bangalore’s friends in India had planned to come to the States, but now are hesitant. His brother applied twice for a student visa and was rejected twice. Of the 150 students applying from the school over two years, 30 were rejected, and no one understands why. The brother is now studying in Singapore.

“If this continues, in the future we will see the numbers of students go down. Europe is good, Australia, Southeast Asia and Singapore,” said Bangalore who is working on a double major in aerospace and mechanical engineering.

Lemonwala, president of ERAU’s International Students Association, said his sister was excited to come over as a student, but now won’t be. He said Canada, Australia and New Zealand are more viable options.

Fewer students, professors

There are 189 international students from 36 countries attending ERAU this year. At last year’s International Festival, students from Saudi Arabia had the highest number of food stations, taking up almost the entire length of the room. This year, that dropped to only three or four. Bangalore said students also are not attending as many social events because of the “political situation.”

“We’ve lost a lot of Saudi students,” Fraher said. “We just have to wait and see what happens.”

He urged students to be cautious even traveling to San Diego, and to carry with them their passports and travel papers.

“You never know when immigration officers will stop and ask for your papers,” he tells them.

Jason Kadah, ERAU director of Communications and Marketing, said this past November ERAU offered positions to two highly qualified professors from overseas. They declined. It had nothing to do with Embry-Riddle or Prescott or Arizona, he said.

“It was a blow because they were the most qualified. They said no thanks; they didn’t elaborate. They wanted to come to ERAU and Prescott, but not to the country,” he said.