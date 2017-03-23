Reputation precedes Beatles tribute band

When Paperback Writer was just starting out as a Beatles tribute band, they played festivals and bars before moving to festivals but now, they’ve graduated to casinos and event centers, the same places a person can go see a national headlining act such as ZZ Top or LeAnn Rimes, said Glenn Henry III, the band’s manager and Paul McCartney.

“We have more national exposure and more national shows now than we ever did a year ago and most of the audience members are telling us they like us better than Rain and Beatlemania,” he said. “We’re all over the place.”

Paperback Writer will actually be at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m.

Such exposure is nice, Henry said, calling it a good place to be because their reputation precedes them. In fact, 90 percent of the audience now says they or somebody they know saw them, giving the band a national fan base, he said.

Even though Paperback Writer has been around for about 13 years and don’t have the same foothold in the industry those other Beatles tribute bands that have been playing for 30 or 40 years, what sets the group apart is the fact that the band has consisted of the same group of guys the entire time, Henry said. It’s because of that cohesion and chemistry that helps to give the band such a strong sound, he said. The band consists of Henry, Gene Martin as Ringo Starr, Richard Gibson as George Harrison and Chris Hilliard as John Lennon.

“When we finally get as many shows, if not more, than them around the U.S., it furthers our position in the foothold of the Beatles tributes nationally,” he said. “There’s probably about eight to 10 national shows and we’re in that group. I would consider ourselves in that group now.”

As for the set list, Henry said he makes an effort to change it for every show so the people who came last year will hear different songs. They have a repertoire of about 90 songs and they’ll perform a lot of the real mainstream hits that people want to hear as well as some of the lesser-known songs, he said.

Tickets for the show are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors and are available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com or at the door at least one hour prior to the performance. Henry said he loves performing at the Elks and always looks forward to the show.

“The crowd’s always good,” he said. “We pretty much do sell out.”