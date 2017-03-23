Prescott financial planner a powerhouse of community change

Jodi Padgett refers to herself as a “philanthropist in progress,” but her contributions to the Prescott community indicate that she’s already there. From the vantage point of her busy office in Prescott, or her small vineyard in nearby Skull Valley, Jodi is leaving a legacy that is both personal and financial.

A partner in Taylor & Padgett Wealth & Legacy Strategies, Jodi has been involved with the financial planning practice for nearly four decades, with no signs of stopping. She has taken the lessons of her industry to heart, learning from and teaching others about the power of leaving a legacy to the community that we call home.

Educating her clients in endowment possibilities is important to Jodi, who has said, “The tax dollars we can’t take with us, or leave to family, are the perfect fit for endowment opportunities where the money can serve the local community.” Over the years, she has referred clients to ACF of Yavapai County for the charitable aspects of their estate planning, resulting in the formation of millions of dollars in new charitable funds that serve Prescott and nearby locales.

When she is not busy advising clients, Jodi devotes her time to favorite causes and serves on a number of local boards and committees. She is a past president and treasurer for the Highlands Center for Natural History, where she played a major role in the growth of the organization from a one-room log cabin to an 80-acre campus and learning center.

“The Highlands Center would not be the vibrant, growing organization that it is today … without the gifts of her time, talents and financial contributions,” Executive Director Dave Irvine said. “Jodi’s efforts have made Yavapai County a better place to live and work.”

Jodi currently serves on the Arizona Community Foundation Board of Directors and on the ACF of Yavapai County Board of Advisors. Fellow ACF of Yavapai County Board member Nancy Maurer has observed, “Jodi’s philanthropic activities most always take place behind the scenes. Over the years, I have been awed — and humbled — by Jodi’s wisdom and grace as she tends her various fields of carefully sowed philanthropic endeavors.”

She leads by example and her quiet and exemplary style encourages others follow as she demonstrates the many easy ways we all can make a difference in our community.

To find out more about how you can build your legacy within the Prescott community, like Jodi Padgett is doing, give me a call at 928-708-9632.

Carol Chamberlain is the Regional Director for the Arizona Community Foundation. She has more than 25 years of nonprofit management experience.