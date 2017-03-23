Prep Tennis: Prescott wins 5th straight, blanks rival Bears 9-0

In the Division II, Section II opener for both teams, Prescott shut out Bradshaw Mountain’s girls’ tennis squad, 9-0, on a cool early spring afternoon Wednesday in Prescott Valley.

The Badgers won their fifth straight match, four of which were on the road, to improve to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in section. Bradshaw, meanwhile, remained winless at 0-5, 0-1.

In singles play, Prescott team No. 1 Anna Miller (6-1, 6-2), No. 2 Mackenzie Roberts (6-3, 6-2), No. 3 Abby Stoecker (6-0, 6-2), No. 4 Lexi Hammes (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 Sierra McDonald (6-0, 6-1) and No. 6 Scarlett Manrique (6-1, 6-1) were all victorious.

In doubles, the Badgers’ No. 1 pairing of Miller and Stoecker (8-4), No. 2 duo of Hammes and Roberts (8-3) and No. 3 tandem of McDonald and Heidi Madsen (8-0) also rolled to wins.

UP NEXT

Prescott returns home to its campus courts for the first time in three weeks at 3:30 p.m. today. The hometown team will play host to non-section foe Mesquite. Meanwhile, Bradshaw Mountain will visit section opponent Coconino at 3:30 p.m. today in Flagstaff.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.