Nets beat Suns for 1st two-game win streak of season

NEW YORK — Brook Lopez scored 19 points, K.J. McDaniels had a season-high 16 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Phoenix Suns 126-98 on Thursday night to give them consecutive victories for the first time this season.

Trevor Booker added 14 points for the league-worst Nets, who beat Detroit on Tuesday.

Devin Booker scored 28 points and Marquese Chriss had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns. Alex Len had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn took a commanding 84-65 lead into the fourth quarter as Lopez scored 12 points in the third quarter. Brooklyn held Phoenix to 15 points, the fewest points the Nets have allowed in the third quarter this season.

Phoenix opened the game with a 17-4 run and led 32-22 after the first quarter. However, Brooklyn turned the tide in the second quarter and took a 52-50 lead into the halftime.

Jeremy Lin, back from a sprained right ankle, led Brooklyn with 11 points in the half while Booker led Phoenix with 20 points.

TIP-INS

Suns: Coach Earl Watson compared rookie Marquese Chriss to Russell Westbrook. “His personality reminds me a lot of Russell Westbrook. I put that together the first five minutes we had a conversation during the pre-draft workout. If you watch him play, he would be misunderstood and you’d think he’s not a nice person. He’s out there to compete. He doesn’t care who likes him and we’re happy his technicals have calmed down.” T.J. Warren (left foot contusion), Ronnie Price (lower left leg contusion), Dragan Bender (right ankle surgery), Eric Bledsoe (rest), Tyson Chandler (rest) and Brandon Knight (rest) were all out.

Nets: Several players that are on non-guaranteed contracts beyond this season have impressed coach Kenny Atkinson. “I think we have guys that are fighting to prove they belong here and that’s healthy. Quincy Acy comes right off the top of my head, Archie (Goodwin) the other night. I think Spencer Dinwiddie.

These guys are fighting for playing time, fighting to go into the offseason on a positive note, fighting to continue to be a Net.” . Joe Harris (sprained left shoulder) and Sean Kilpatrick (strained left hamstring) were out.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Boston on Friday, which will be the fourth game of a six-game road trip.

Nets: Visit Washington on Friday, which marks the first game facing Bojan Bogdanovic since trading him to the Wizards.