KornuKopia Calendar: Week of March 24

Through April 1

Ongoing

"Meeting the 4 O'Clock Train" exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

“The World of Miniature” exhibit, at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St., bringing together artists who create miniature art - through March 25. 928-445-3286.

“Into the Woods,” directed by Nanette Hofer, plays at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon, March 24-25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 3 p.m. 928-776-2000 or ycpac.com.

“How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,’’ a musical, presented March 24-25, 30-31, and April 1, 6, 7, 8, at 7:30 p.m.; March 26 and April 2 and 9, at 2 p.m.; at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. 928-445-3286.

Friday, March 24

American Style Tango Dance Lesson with Chandra Tenley, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dance party, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.

Catch A Wave: A Tribute to the Beach Boys, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-777-1370. www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, March 25

Celebration of the Midwest, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Faith United Community Church, 1081 N. Old Chisholm Trail in the Prescott Country Club. Music by Meg Bohrman, and a buffet dinner. 928-420-6696.

Paperback Writer: The Beatles Experience, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-777-1370. www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Contra Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Featuring the Chupacabras and music from Prescott schools. Caller: Michaela White. 928-925-5210; folkhappens.org.

Sunday, March 26

Andreas Kapsalis performs, 1:30 p.m. in the Arcosanti Café, 13555 S. Cross L Road, Mayer. 928-632-7135.

Monday, March 27

Bill Weiss Historical Lectures: 13 Myths of 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis. 2:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: “Do You See What I Say?” 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. Reception at 10 a.m. 928-636-7202; Joslyn ejcanh@msn.com. PrescottArtDocents.net.

Friday, March 31

From France with Love at the Highlands Center, 1 to 4 p.m. France’s Gaelle Buswel and CadiJo perform with the Folk Sessions Revue with Gail Steiger. Live art displays, homemade tapenades from Chef Marie-Pierre Gall. Tickets: www.highlandscenter.org or at the door.

Friday Night Movie, “Pete’s Dragon,” 4 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Rated PG, fantasy/adventure. Free.

Cha Cha Dance Lesson with Chad and Marie Burson, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Ballroom Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St.

Sunday, April 2

Gary Arbuthnot, “Music from Stage and Screen,” with the Prescott Chorale and Yavapai College Master Chorale, 3 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.