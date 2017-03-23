JCPenney won’t close Prescott store

See list of the 138 JCPenney stores that are closing

Seventeen-month-old Arnold Masters peeks out of his stroller as his mom, Prescott Valley resident Alexandria Masters leaves the JCPenney store in the Gateway Mall Wednesday.

Photo by Richard Haddad.

Seventeen-month-old Arnold Masters peeks out of his stroller as his mom, Prescott Valley resident Alexandria Masters leaves the JCPenney store in the Gateway Mall Wednesday.

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: March 23, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Richard Haddad

    Prescott resident Kendal McAdams and her 11-month-old daughter, River, enjoy shopping together at the JCPenney store in the Gateway Mall. "I am very happy that our JCPenney is staying open. We always need good clothing stores in Prescott, especially since other stores have closed, like Old Navy."

    JCPenney announced it will be closing 138 stores over the next several months, but the Prescott location will remain open.

    Most are located within malls or shopping centers. Liquidation sales will start at the closing stores on April 17, and most stores will be shut by mid-June. The reduction of stores is part of an ongoing effort to improve profitability in the era of online shopping, the company said.

    Shoppers at the Prescott JCPenney Wednesday were happy to hear that the local store in the Gateway Mall is staying open.

    "We always need good clothing stores in Prescott, especially since other stores have closed, like Old Navy," said Prescott resident Kendal McAdams. "I don't like to shop for clothes online because when you are a little bigger girl like me you need to try the clothes on."

    At 5 feet, 11 inches tall, Prescott Valley resident Alexandria Masters agreed that Prescott needs stores like JCPenney. "Finding long enough pants is challenging, especially in a small town."

    The closures, announced March 17, represent about 14 percent of the company’s current store count. JCPenney is joining other department stores like Macy’s who are shrinking its footprint amid challenges in the industry.

    "It's great to know that the [JCPenney] company is keeping our store open here at a small town mall," Masters said. "Having it stay open means the employees keep their jobs, which also supports the community."

    List of the 138 JCPenney stores that are closing

    ALABAMA

    Auburn Mall in Auburn

    Tannehill Promenade in Bessemer

    Gadsden Mall in Gadsden

    Jasper Mall in Jasper

    ARKANSAS

    Military Plaza in Benton

    Chickasaw Plaza in Blytheville

    ARIZONA

    Riverview Mall in Bullhead City

    CALIFORNIA

    Downtown Bishop in Bishop

    Sunwest Plaza in Lodi

    The Village at Orange in Orange

    Hilltop Mall in Richmond

    COLORADO

    Fort Morgan Main Street in Fort Morgan

    Glenwood Springs Mall in Glenwood Springs

    St. Vrain Centre in Longmont

    Broadway Plaza in Sterling

    CONNECTICUT

    Connecticut Post Mall in Milford

    FLORIDA

    Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center in Jacksonville

    Palatka Mall in Palatka

    GEORGIA

    Dublin Mall in Dublin

    Macon Mall in Macon

    Milledgeville Mall in Milledgeville

    Gateway Plaza in Thomasville

    Tifton Mall in Tifton

    IOWA

    Downtown Decorah in Decorah

    Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge

    Penn Central Mall in Oskaloosa

    Quincy Place in Ottumwa

    IDAHO

    Snake River Plaza in Burley

    ILLINOIS

    Eastland Mall in Bloomington

    Fulton Square in Canton

    Village Square Mall in Effingham

    Freestanding in Macomb

    Peru Mall in Peru

    Northland Mall in Sterling

    Centerpointe of Woodridge in Woodridge

    INDIANA

    FairOaks Mall in Columbus

    Connersville Plaza in Connersville

    Huntington Plaza in Huntington

    Jasper Manor Center in Jasper

    Logansport Mall in Logansport

    KANSAS

    Chanute Square in Chanute

    Downtown Great Bend in Great Bend

    Hutchinson Mall in Hutchinson

    Freestanding in Lawrence

    Winfield Plaza in Winfield

    LOUISIANA

    Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge

    Park Terrace in DeRidder

    North Shore Square in Slidell

    MASSACHUSETTS

    Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough

    MARYLAND

    Easton Marketplace in Easton

    MAINE

    Rockland Plaza in Rockland

    MICHIGAN

    Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek

    Delta Plaza in Escanaba

    Westshore Mall in Holland

    Copper Country Mall in Houghton

    Birchwood Mall in Kingsford

    Midland Mall in Midland

    Cascade Crossings in Sault Ste. Marie

    MINNESOTA

    Central Lakes Crossing in Baxter

    Five Lakes Centre in Fairmont

    Faribo West Mall in Faribault

    Irongate Plaza in Hibbing

    Hutchinson Mall in Hutchinson

    Red Wing Mall in Red Wing

    Downtown Thief River Falls in Thief River Falls

    Freestanding in Winona

    MISSOURI

    Maryville Center in Maryville

    MISSISSIPPI

    Leigh Mall in Columbus

    Southgate Plaza in Corinth

    Greenville Mall in Greenville

    Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian

    Oxford Mall in Oxford

    MONTANA

    Capital Hill Mall in Helena

    Sidney Main Street in Sidney

    NORTH CAROLINA

    Albemarle Crossing in Albemarle

    Boone Mall in Boone

    Eastridge Mall in Gastonia

    Blue Ridge Mall in Hendersonville

    Monroe Crossing in Monroe

    Becker Village Mall in Roanoke Rapids

    NORTH DAKOTA

    Prairie Hills Mall in Dickinson

    Buffalo Mall in Jamestown

    Downtown Wahpeton in Wahpeton

    NEBRASKA

    Fremont Mall in Fremont

    Downtown McCook in McCook

    Platte River Mall in North Platte

    NEW JERSEY

    Rio Grande Plaza in Rio Grande

    NEVADA

    The Boulevard in Las Vegas

    NEW YORK

    Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza in Dunkirk

    Westfield Sunrise in Massapequa

    Palisades Center in West Nyack

    OHIO

    Findlay Village Mall in Findlay

    New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia

    Richmond Town Square in Richmond Heights

    St. Mary’s Square in St. Marys

    OKLAHOMA

    Altus Plaza in Altus

    Ne-Mar Shopping Center in Claremore

    Ponca Plaza in Ponca City

    Pioneer Square Shopping Center in Stillwater

    OREGON

    Astoria Downtown in Astoria

    Grants Pass Shopping Center in Grants Pass

    La Grande Downtown in La Grande

    Downtown Pendleton in Pendleton

    The Dalles Main Street in The Dalles

    PENNSYLVANIA

    Columbia Mall in Bloomsburg

    Clearfield Mall in Clearfield

    King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia

    Philadelphia Mills in Philadelphia

    Bradford Towne Centre in Towanda

    Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale

    Willow Grove Park in Willow Grove

    SOUTH CAROLINA

    Citadel Mall in Charleston

    Town ‘N Country in Easley

    SOUTH DAKOTA

    Palace Mall in Mitchell

    Northridge Plaza in Pierre

    Watertown Mall in Watertown

    Yankton Mall in Yankton

    TENNESSEE

    Greeneville Commons in Greeneville

    Knoxville Center in Knoxville

    County Market Place in Union City

    TEXAS

    Athens Village Shopping Center in Athens

    Borger Shopping Plaza in Borger

    Heartland Mall in Early

    El Paso Downtown in El Paso

    Marshall Mall in Marshall

    McAllen Downtown in McAllen

    University Mall in Nacogdoches

    King Plaza Shopping Center in Seguin

    Bosque River Center in Stephenville

    VIRGINIA

    New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg

    Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke

    WASHINGTON

    Pilchuck Landing in Snohomish

    WISCONSIN

    Pine Tree Mall in Marinette

    Marshfield Mall in Marshfield

    Richland Square Shopping Center in Richland Center

    Rapids Mall in Wisconsin Rapids

    WEST VIRGINIA

    Foxcroft Towne Center in Martinsburg

    WYOMING

    Downtown Sheridan in Sheridan

    More like this story