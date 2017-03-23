Finding her volunteer special place at People Who Care

It didn’t take Sue Milon and husband Dick long to decide on Prescott for their retirement. They bought a lot on their first visit, and began building their lives here even as their home was under construction.

“We met neighbors here before we even built our house, and lots of them were People Who Care volunteers,” Sue recalls. She quickly joined them and has been deeply involved with the agency for the last six years. “I’m a people person,” she says. “I need to have that.”

People Who Care is a nonprofit, tax-deductible organization that provides assistance to adults who are unable to drive due to physical limitations. Enrolled client “neighbors” receive non-medical assistance from volunteers who help residents in the communities where they live —Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Dewey. The free service allows clients to remain in their homes and neighborhoods when they might otherwise have to move into some type of assisted living or leave the community that they call home. For volunteers, it offers personal connection and the opportunity to be present in the life of the clients they serve.

Sue, who spent 23 years as a K-8 school librarian in New Jersey, now helps schedule volunteers in the People Who Care Prescott office, grocery shops weekly for one client, and takes others on doctor visits or other errands as needed. She has done other volunteer work both in New Jersey and Prescott, but “it’s the people” that makes this opportunity so special, she says.

“The neighbors are so appreciative! There are so many I want to meet after just talking with them.” Sue recalls one particular man whose regular Monday phone calls were sure to cheer her up. “You could hear the smile in his voice.”

In addition to providing more of the personal contact she craves, People Who Care “is a perfect fit because we travel a lot,” visiting their children, old friends back in New Jersey or other destinations. Volunteers assist neighbors on their own schedule. When Sue is unavailable, for example, another volunteer steps in for her shopping assignment. Recently she traveled with the whole family — including two daughters, a son, and seven grandchildren aged 5 months to 11 years — to Disney World. She and husband Dick also visited Cuba last November, where Dick, a member of a weekly cigar group locally, was delighted he could “bring back as many cigars as he wanted.”



Sue’s whole family apparently shares the “volunteer gene.” Dick, a former hospitality industry executive, works with SCORE (formerly known as the Service Core of Retired Executives), a nonprofit association that provides mentoring and other services to small businesses. Son Jeremy worked with Habitat for Humanity in Hawaii and daughter Stephanie is involved with 100 Women Who Care, a separate group that raises money for local charities in the Phoenix area.

For more information on People Who Care volunteer opportunities, please call 928-445-2480.