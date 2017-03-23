Editorial: Is it prolonging life, or prolonging death?

This is not an easy editorial to write, because euthanasia is not an easy topic to discuss.

There are few blacks and whites, and a whole mess of gray when talking about when is the right time to help someone die. No one wants to see a loved one suffering in pain, but no one should be asked to participate in the death of another person if they don’t want to.

The Arizona House and Senate approved a bill that would make it illegal to discriminate against any health care entity because it does not provide, or facilitate in providing, services that deliberately result in the death of individuals.

The bill is now on Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk, awaiting his signature.

But the rush to push this bill through ignores some really hard questions about euthanasia. What happens if someone has a living will? What if a patient refuses food? What is more humane, watching someone dying slowly in great pain and misery, or violating a commandment and personal conscience and helping someone to die?

And is this bill even really needed?

Currently, euthanasia is not legal in Arizona. Even if it became legal at some point in the future, would anyone really expect someone to participate in the death of another if they had objections to doing so?

These are not easy questions, and they need to be discussed between family members long before there is a need to make one of the most difficult choices any of us will ever have to make.

Do you want your loved one dead? Absolutely not. Do you want to see your loved one live on in pain and misery and dying a slow death? Of course not. We’d like another option, please.

Current Arizona law allows withholding artificial life support under some conditions. If this bill becomes law, would it allow someone to plug the machine back in if they wish, ignoring the wishes of the patient and his or her family?

So we’re back where this editorial started. This is an incredibly difficult issue, one that could unfortunately touch all of us in our lifetimes. It is not something any politician should decide for us, or rush to make laws that have not been thoroughly thought out. The unintended consequences in this case could be devastating for families.

When it comes to euthanasia, each of us — after having honest, uncomfortable discussions with our loved ones — need to make a decision that is best for our families.

No one else should tell us what is right on this issue. It’s strictly a family matter.

The Daily Courier