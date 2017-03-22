YC softball just keeps winning

Yavapai College’s softball team rolled on with its incredible run Saturday afternoon, sweeping South Mountain Community College by shutout to win for a whopping 22nd time in its last 23 games.

The Roughriders remain in first place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) standings with a 24-2 overall record. They are 28-3 overall. South Mountain, losers of eight in a row, dipped to 6-20 and 8-23.

National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Yavapai has now tallied four straight shutouts, outscoring the opposition a combined 44-0.

In the second game, three Roughriders pitchers combined for the blanking. Kiana Spencer garnered the victory in the circle, allowing no runs on four hits in five innings. She struck out three and walked one. Santana Parra (no runs on three hits, one strikeout) and Amy Robinson (no runs, no hits, one strikeout on seven pitches) polished off South Mountain in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

At the dish, Jaydee Boursaw hit two home runs and Andrea Sotelo chimed in with a dinger of her own. Boursaw finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Sotelo was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

In the opener, Yavapai pounced on the Cougars early, grabbing a 6-0 lead by the end of the third inning. YC tacked on a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to complete the rout.