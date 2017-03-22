Yavapai splits with Phoenix in battle of ACCAC heavyweights

The No. 10-ranked Yavapai College softball team split a key ACCAC doubleheader against Phoenix College on Tuesday afternoon at Bill Vallely Field in Prescott.

Yavapai defeated NJCAA D-II No. 3-rated Phoenix, 5-2, in the opener before falling, 11-3, in six innings in the finale.

With the setback in game two, the defending NJCAA Region I, D-I champion Roughriders (29-4, 25-3 ACCAC) saw their six-game winning streak end.

In the conference’s Division I standings, Central Arizona stayed hot on the Roughriders’ heels for first place. The Vaqueras (27-6, 21-3 ACCAC), which are on an eight-game winning streak, sit in second place.

On Tuesday, the Roughriders snapped Phoenix’s (29-5, 23-5 ACCAC) conference-best 16-game winning streak with the game one victory.

Sophomore first baseman Andrea Sotelo went 3 for 3 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Roughriders offensively. Karissa Pena (2 for 3, double, run scored), Shayna Ige (2 for 3, double) and Mahina Chong (1 for 3, run scored) also contributed.

The Roughriders faced one of their former pitchers, sophomore Dustie Durham, who transferred from Yavapai to Phoenix this past off-season. In the circle, she gave up five runs, all earned, on 10 hits while notching six strikeouts and no walks in the loss.

Yavapai sophomore ace pitcher Amy Robinson threw a complete game, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out two, for the victory. Despite surrendering two homers, Robinson issued no walks on 83 pitches in seven innings. Sixty-one of her 83 offerings were strikes, as she induced 15 fly-outs and three groundouts against a sturdy Bears lineup.

Pacing Phoenix at the dish were Samantha Rae (2 for 3, home run) and Alyssa Fernandez (1 for 3, homer).

In the second game, Yavapai trailed Phoenix 6-0 in the third before responding with three runs in the bottom of the frame. But the Roughriders would not score again facing Bears starter Stevie McLemore and reliever Kaily Candell.

Sotelo blistered her third homer of the day, a solo shot in the third inning, duplicating her output from last Saturday in Yavapai’s sweep of South Mountain C.C.

In addition to Sotelo, Yavapai’s leaders at the dish included freshman outfielder Mariah Kalamaras, who went 2 for 3 with two doubles. Jaydee Boursaw, ranked second in NJCAA Division I for homers with 16, finished 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.

Also standing out for the Roughriders offensively were Raelynn Rios (2 for 3, run scored), Chong (1 for 4, double) and Mikayla Newham (2 for 4).

Roughriders No. 2 starting pitcher Kiana Spencer lasted only one-third of an inning after taking a comebacker to the knee. Spencer walked off the field on her own power, but needed to ice the ailing joint during initial treatment.

With Spencer out, the Roughriders turned to three other pitchers to finish the contest. Freshman pitcher Santana Parra of Las Cruces, New Mexico, went 2-1/3 innings, allowing six runs, four earned, on six hits. She had no walks and no strikeouts.

Parra exited with two outs in the third inning, giving way to Kalee Mabray (two-thirds of an inning, two hits, no runs and one walk) and, finally, Robinson.

Robinson surrendered two runs on two hits in the fifth that handed the Bears an 8-3 lead. She gave up three more runs in the sixth. Robinson allowed five runs on five hits, fanning one and walking two, in 2-2/3 innings.

Phoenix was led at the dish by Ryann Holmes (3-for-3, homer, two RBIs), McLemore (2-for-3, homer, four RBIs), Durham (2-for-4, double, three runs scored), Brooke Breland (2-for-3, double, RBI, two runs scored), Shelby Fusich (2-for-3, three RBIs, run scored) and Amanda Preach (RBI double).

On the pitcher’s slab, McLemore bounced back to win Game 2. She allowed three runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Candell pitched the scoreless sixth, giving up two hits with a strikeout and a walk on 19 pitches.

UP NEXT

Yavapai visits Paradise Valley Community College (12-12 in the ACCAC going into Tuesday) for another league doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 25.

The Roughriders return home to Vallely Field at noon and 2 p.m. next Tuesday, March 28, when they play host to rival Pima C.C. That doubleheader begins a season-long eight-game home stand for YC.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.