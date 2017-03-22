Viral 'big chicken video' is real

Related Video Big Chicken Video BOY WHAT THE .... IS THIS pic.twitter.com/3byAlJHkvh — hoodbrat (@qweenpush) March 19, 2017

A video of an unusually large -- and somewhat frightening -- chicken went viral on social media over the weekend leading many to question whether it was real.

The “big chicken video” post has been retweeted tens of thousands of times since it was uploaded Sunday.

According to the Livestock Conservancy, the video is not fake. The rooster in question appears to be a Brahma chicken, a large breed of chicken often referred to as the "King of All Poultry."

According to Wikipedia, the Brahma chicken was developed in the United States from very large birds imported from the Chinese port of Shanghai. The Brahma was the principal meat breed in the U.S. from the 1850s until about 1930. Some birds are very large, with recorded weights of 18 pounds for cocks and 13 pounds for hens.