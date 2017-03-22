Scherzer says finger healed, should pitch in opening week

JUPITER, Fla. — Saying his finger feels normal, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer proclaimed himself healed following his first exhibition start this year, a 6-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

“It’s behind me now,” Scherzer said.

A stress fracture in the knuckle of the ring finger on his pitching hand slowed Scherzer and caused him to grip his fastball with the middle three fingers instead of the usual index and middle fingers.

He threw exclusively two-finger fastballs against St. Louis, allowing two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He threw 49 of 73 pitches for strikes and reached 95 mph.

“I’m basically on pace to start the regular season on time,” Scherzer said. “I really shouldn’t miss a turn in the rotation. Considering where I was at coming into spring training, to not have to go to the DL, that’s a huge feat.”

The 32-year-old Scherzer will make two more starts before the season begins, but the NL Cy Young Award winner won’t start the April 3 opener against Miami

“Right now we’ve kind of got Max slated as the No. 3 starter,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He’s No. 3 because that’s how his turn worked out with giving him more time.”

BARRY IS BACK

Barry Bonds donned a Giants uniform for his first day of work in his new role with San Francisco, a hitting instructor and special adviser to CEO Larry Baer.

The job began Wednesday with a week in Arizona working with major league hitting coach Hensley Meulens and the minor leaguers at spring training. Then Bonds will represent the team at community and club events.

“Any role that they want, that’s what I’ll do,” Bonds said. “All I’ve ever wanted to be is a Giant.”

Bonds spent last season as Miami’s hitting coach before being fired, and thanked the Marlins for the opportunity.

The 52-year-old, a seven-time MVP, is the career home run leader with 762. He was convicted for obstruction of justice for evasive testimony to a grand jury investigating steroids in sports, but the conviction was overturned in 2015 by an appeals court, and he was Miami’s hitting coach last year.

TREVOR MAY

Minnesota Twins right-hander Trevor May has undergone Tommy John elbow surgery that will keep him off the mound this season.

The Twins announced on Wednesday that the replacement of May’s torn ulnar collateral ligament was successful. The 27-year-old was transitioning back to starting, following a move to the bullpen halfway through the 2015 season.

May was placed on the 60-day disabled list, making room for the Twins to add left-hander Craig Breslow to the 40-man roster. The 36-year-old Breslow is among the finalists for a middle relief role.

CARDINALS PICK MARTINEZ

Carlos Martinez and not Adam Wainwright ill start the St. Louis Cardinals’ April 2 opener against the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

“I felt honored and, honestly, when he had this conversation with me I couldn’t believe it,” Martinez said through a translator. “I thought he was talking about the exhibition games in Springfield or Memphis. Just to be able to have this position and to be able to represent the Cardinals and be No. 1 and be the ace is so important to me.”

Wainwright had started the past four openers for the Cardinals.

ROYALS 6, PADRES 2

Mike Moustakas hit his fourth homer, and Brandon Moss had an RBI double for Kansas City. Nathan Karns, acquired from Seattle for Jarrod Dyson, struck out nine and walked none in six scoreless innings, allowing four hits.

Corey Spangenberg had two doubles and an RBI for the Padres. Jered Weaver, looking to re-ignite his career in San Diego, allowed four runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning.

ROCKIES 10, INDIANS 2

Danny Salazar allowed seven runs and eight hits in five innings, and Boone Logan gave up three runs and three hits in one inning.

Colorado’s Kyle Freeland gave up one run and four hits in five innings with five strikeouts, Charlie Blackmon homered and DJ LeMahieu tripled.