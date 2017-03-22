Rants & Raves: Wednesday, March 22

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

Re: Free Roaming Cats - cats kill birds, wildlife, and use my garden for their litterbox, I support the Humane Society’s stand on keeping cats indoors. Cats are at risk themselves roaming free, so be responsible pet owners.

All this money for another connector, yet I live on a county “road” that is nothing but mud and ruts. The county refuses to repair it. Apparently a connector to entice growth we can ill afford is more important.

I don’t know what I like better, seeing Americans feel good about America again or watching globalist supporting liberals meltdown. CNN has always been fake news.

I’d be more than happy to adopt a couple cats but I’ll be damned if I’m going to keep them confined in the house. What happened to having indoor-outdoor mousers when you live in the country?

Anyone can have a baby and raise it, but the requirements to adopt an animal are far more demanding. They want a “home visit” and other pet compatibility. Too bad becoming a parent doesn’t have the same standards.

This connector “project” will be important only to the large land owners along its path and a few vocal whiners who were scared by the fire a few years back. Improve the roads we now use.

Thank you to the Courier for keeping us aware of the scams that happen. Your story about the rental con artists is much appreciated. We have been looking for a rental and know what to watch for now.

Parker Anderson is “spot on” in his critique of the Christian church. So many hypocrites telling us to abandon our Christian values to follow Trump is “beyond belief.” He takes from the poor to give to the rich.

What good is a government that will not help its citizens get affordable health care?

The Arizona legislature leaves a lot to be desired. They screwed up the PSPRS, and the poorest financial management and foresight to increase new industry with incentives and lower taxes. Not good.

The time is ripe to oust all of the long-time, do-nothing Prescott council members. Let’s do this!

My husband and I love to donate and shop at Somewhere In Time. Debbie is an awesome woman, such a caring and uplifting person. Her journey is proof that faith and kindness indeed makes a difference in many lives.