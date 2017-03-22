Raising Prescott: An open letter to my wife on our anniversary

Two years ago today, I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life, my confidant, my best friend.

Irma and I met Dec. 19, 2010, by way of an internet dating site. She was crazy enough to make the two-hour drive north to Sedona and meet a total stranger on that fateful day.

Of course, it wasn’t until a year later we discovered her mother worked with my sister in Phoenix a full three years before we would ever meet. She even attended my niece’s first birthday party.

Fate? We like to think so.

In the past, we always celebrated our “anniversary” Dec. 19, but now, with a wedding date to celebrate, there are two anniversaries.

Yes, I admit, having to remember two anniversary dates can be difficult. Take this week for instance. Instead of planning a romantic second anniversary date or dinner, I instead unknowingly elected to take a few days off work to watch a college basketball tournament.

In my mind, we celebrated and had a romantic dinner in December. So it didn’t register immediately that March 22 is equally, if not more important!

Of course my wife, knowing full well the guy she married, waited until the first day of the tournament and with a big smile on her face, gave me a whack on the shoulder all while pointing out my mistake.

Oops. Sorry sweetie!

Like many guys, we never truly realize all our wives do for us, our home and our children on a daily basis. I’m guilty of this crime more than most, believe me.

This column is typically all about our children, but I frequently forget to bring up how awesome my girl is at being a mother to our children, and wife to a guy who works 50-plus hours a week covering sports until after midnight.

And don’t even get me started on how well she does with my obsessive compulsive disorder tendencies, not to mention being a neat freak and having a perfectionist-like personality.

From simple things like dressing the children, to making sure they actually ate lunch, to getting them to school. Doctor appointments, playdates, birthday parties and family get-togethers.

It’s endless.

Keeping all of that straight while attempting to lift an online business off the ground from scratch is truly mind-blowing to me when I step back and think about it.

So, my love, I wanted to wish you a happy anniversary. I appreciate everything you do to keep our little family chugging along, all while putting up with me in the process.

I love you!