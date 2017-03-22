Prep Softball: Late-inning heroics by Uvila help Badgers top rival Eagles

Ashlynn Uvila was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, but her one-out RBI in the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings was the difference in a 5-4 win over Grand Canyon region rival Flagstaff on Tuesday afternoon.

It is the third straight win for the Badgers (7-2, 2-1 Grand Canyon), which move within a half game of Coconino for the region lead.

Second-year Prescott head coach Randall Bryan said Uvila was confident she would at least get the tying run home during her seventh-inning at bat.

“There was a timeout and we met up and I said, ‘OK, let’s get the barrel on the ball,’ and she looked at me and just said, ‘We got this,’” Bryan recalled.

Uvila followed up with a double that scored Francesca Larson to tie it 4-4, leading to Cristina Banuelos scoring the game-winning run in the eighth off a bases-loaded error by Eagles second baseman Kaycee Burns.

“She’s done a phenomenal job this year,” Bryan said about Uvila’s leadership.

Larson was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and a walk, while Banuelos was 1 for 4.

In the circle, Kendall Schwartz allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out five in eight innings pitched. Her two-RBI double in the bottom of the third inning tied the game at 3-3 after Flagstaff (2-7, 1-3 Grand Canyon) scored three runs in the top half of the frame.

UP NEXT

Prescott heads north to Flagstaff in a rematch with the Eagles on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

The Badgers return home Tuesday, March 28, to host Coconino in the first of two straight home games with the Panthers. Prescott is set to host Coconino on Thursday, March 30.

Both games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.