Obituary: Gordon D. ‘Dick’ Muller Jr.

Gordon D. “Dick” Muller, Jr., 86, died March 15, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona, with his family at his side. He was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Englewood, New Jersey, to Gordon and Edythe (Van Houton) Muller. Dick was the third of three children.



In 1953, Dick met and married the love of his life, Ruth Lupton. While in New Jersey, Dick worked on Wall Street with his father. With three of their four children in tow, in 1960, Dick and Ruth moved from New Jersey to Phoenix, where they were blessed with the birth of their fourth child.

Throughout his life, Dick worked as an investment officer with Wells Fargo for 33 years before retiring. Throughout his life, Dick enjoyed camping and fishing, was active in his children’s baseball, scouting and Church organizations, 4-H, FFA, and was a member of several bowling leagues.

In 2000, Dick and Ruth moved to Prescott. During his retirement years with Ruth, they enjoyed going on several cruises, spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids, his church friends and family. Dick was an active member of Prescott Christian Church and enjoyed volunteering for Prescott Meals on Wheels.

Dick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; his children Robert (Kimberly) Muller of Payson, Kathy Muller of Prescott and Don (Cindy) Muller of Phoenix; his sister Pat Bedson of New Jersey; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Volopich and his brother John Muller.



A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Marley House in Dick’s name and honor.



Information provided by survivors.