Learning together to manage, possibly reverse disease

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s Pendelton Center offers the Reversing Heart Disease Support Group the second Monday of every month to help participants learn about diet and lifestyle strategies that are key to long-term heart health.

The group revolves around the lifestyle habits and plant-based diet proposed by cardiologist Dr. Dean Ornish, who over the last four decades has helped thousands of patients improve their heart function and reverse heart disease by following his strategies. Ornish’s concepts are embraced by many local cardiologists and heart specialists today.

The support group is free, and participants enjoy great food, energizing exercise, relaxation through meditation, yoga, and art, lively discussions and the welcome support of family and peers. The topics change monthly and include diet, exercise and stress management strategies. Each meeting is led by a health and wellness professional, including YRMC Registered Dietician Rita Carey Rubin, MS, RD, CDE, YRMC Personal Trainer and Fitness Coordinator Teresa Fincher, or Art Therapist Kat Kirby.

Some members say the group has inspired them to stay on the right path, and to try various recipes and nutrition tips rooted in scientific knowledge.

“I found a tremendous amount of good information,” said Bill Johnson, citing tips on diet, exercise and, most importantly, stress reduction.

He began attending the group five years ago, after open heart surgery.

“It’s not the end of the world once you have a heart issue; you keep on going. But it’s programs like this that really help support that,” Johnson said.

Lynda Kinnear, another longtime participant, appreciates the nutrition advice and recipes.

“After considerable reading I decided on a plant-based diet and I appreciate that this group validates my decision,” she said. “I always enjoy the lessons on nutrition that Rita gives because I find the subject dry, and I don’t enjoy reading about it, but she makes the discussions interesting. My husband feels he knows Rita too, because I’m always quoting her!”

Ornish was the first to develop and study the effects of a comprehensive cardiac rehabilitation program based on lifestyle change. His first study, which began in 1980, involved just 48 patients who were randomly split into two groups of 24. The experimental group lived together for 24 days, ate a plant-based, vegan diet and practiced a variety of stress management practices daily, while the control group continued their routine activities at home. The results at the end of the study were remarkable. Patients in the experimental group had a significant reduction in cholesterol and triglycerides; frequency of angina attacks dropped from an average of 10 per week to one; heart function (as measured by ejection fraction) improved for all but three patients; and almost everyone reduced their need for a variety of medications. In stark contrast, the control group on average experienced no change in triglycerides, cholesterol or frequency of angina attacks, and heart function decreased in 13 out of 24 patients in just 24 days.

Since that initial study, Ornish and his team have worked with thousands of patients who, unlike that first experimental group, live their usual lives at home but learn about diet, exercise and stress management through the trademarked “Ornish Reversal Program.” The research has proven that diet and lifestyle changes can improve blood lipids and heart function, decrease angina, and even reduce the amount of plaque blocking the vital arteries that deliver blood and oxygen to the heart.

For more information about the group, contact the center located at 930 Divison St. at 928-771-4745.

Information from Yavapai Regional Medical Center.