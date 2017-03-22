Heritage Zoo’s breakfast with animals begins soon, with Cassie the Tiger

Once a month, adults and children can join one of the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary’s animals for breakfast – not as the meal itself, of course, but as guests outside the enclosure.

The first honored animal in this year’s series is Cassie, the Bengal tiger. The breakfast event takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. Participants can enjoy a continental breakfast next to Cassie’s home, watch a special feeding and educational talk about the tiger, and complete a children’s craft project.

Plus, attendance fees for each breakfast go toward the care and support of that specific animal.

“Not only do you get to learn more about your favorite animals, you also help ensure their care,” said Alex Schopp, marketing and events director.

Two animals are added to this past year’s breakfast guests — clouded leopards and pronghorn. They join the black bear, mountain lion, tortoises, and gray wolves, all crowd favorites.

This event continues to grow in popularity, which means space tends to fill up fast, Schopp said. “So if there’s a certain animal that you’d like to be in attendance for, do make sure to reserve your spot early,” he said.

Tickets for this event for Heritage Park members are $16 for adults, $8 for children. For non-members, tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for children.

To register, or for more information, call 928-778-4242.

Future Breakfast with the Animals events include:

June 10: Mule Deer / Pronghorn.

July 8: Galapagos Tortoises.

August 12: Mountain Lion.

Sept. 9: Black Bear.

Oct. 14: Mexican Gray Wolf.