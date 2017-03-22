Pioneer Park gets another upgrade with 'pickleball' courts

See Related Story Pioneer Park is becoming center for outdoor sports

What is Pickleball? Pickleball is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players. The Basics The sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. Played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes. Played as doubles or singles. Source: usapa.org

First the dirt, then the rebar, and now the concrete: Work is progressing quickly at the pickleball courts that will be the latest feature at Pioneer Park.

The new eight-court complex – largely a volunteer effort – broke ground in the northeast-Prescott park in February, and organizers expect it to be open for play by May.

On Monday, March 20, workers with McIntosh Concrete Contracting were finishing up the grid of iron rebar that serves as the support base for the concrete. Then, early Tuesday morning, the crew moved in with a mixer and pump to begin pouring the wet concrete.

By mid-morning, workers had smoothed the new concrete surface on one of the courts, and had moved on to the next.

Volunteer Randy Price, a pickleball enthusiast who has been overseeing the construction, said the concrete work is expected to be complete this week or early next week. That will set off about a month of curing (hardening) for the completed concrete, after which an acrylic coat will be applied.

Depending on the weather, Price said, the courts should be ready for play by early May.

That will be good news for the hundreds of pickleball devotees in the community, say organizers of the project.

“There is a huge demand (for pickleball courts),” Price said. Estimates have the number of players in the community at about 1,000, he added.

Peg Travers, a Prescott Pickleball Association organizer who has spearheaded much of the fundraising for the project, agreed. “I predict it’s going to be flooded with people the day it opens,” she said.

Although a push for public pickleball courts has been underway for years, Travers says the fundraising effort for the Pioneer Park project began about a year ago.

Early on, she approached Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes and the Prescott City Council about a location, and got a go-ahead for the Pioneer Park spot.

The Prescott City Council later agreed to contribute $25,000 in matching funds to the effort, and Yavapai County agreed to put in a parking lot, Price said.

Since then, City Councilwoman Billie Orr, an advocate of the courts, pointed out that the effort has raised nearly $150,000 toward the cost of the complex.

Travers said that included contributions from a number of local businesses, developers and organizations. Currently, the total contributions stands at about $147,000, she said, along with another $50,000 to $60,000 in “in-kind” donations of services.

And the fundraising is still ongoing, Travers said. “We had enough to build the courts, so we decided to go ahead,” she said. But the group is still hoping to raise another $25,000 or so to help with landscaping. An effort is also underway to get lighting at the courts, which would allow for nighttime play, she said.

The new Pioneer Park complex will be the first public outdoor pickleball courts in the area, Price said, and among the first in the state.

Noting that while courts are available in a number of local subdivisions and at churches, Price emphasized that the Pioneer Park complex would be open to the public and available for use free of charge.

Located next to the Brownlow Trailhead along Commerce Drive, the pickleball courts will include a paved parking lot that will include two handicap spaces, and about a half-dozen regular spaces.

Price points out that additional parking also is available on the dirt lot that borders the park’s sand-volleyball courts, as well as the more than 500 paved spaces across Commerce Drive next to the Pioneer Park ballfields.

Once open, the courts will be under the supervision of the Prescott Recreation Services Department.

Related Stories