Chino Valley teen honored for volunteer service at Prescott YMCA

Lauren Batzli of Chino Valley, a student at Tri-City Prep School , has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award for her efforts with the James Family Prescott YMCA.

The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program on behalf of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. The James Family Prescott YMCA nominated Lauren for national honors this fall in recognition of her volunteer service.

Lauren is a volunteer teacher’s assistant with the YMCA’s dance and ballet programs assisting in various classes including beginning ballet and ballet for gymnasts. Lauren has volunteered over 100 hours since 2014.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service.

Prudential Spirit of Community Award applications were distributed nationwide last September through middle level and high schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and HandsOn Network affiliates. These schools and officially-designated local organizations nominated Local Honorees, whose applications were advanced for state-level judging. In addition to granting President’s Volunteer Service Awards on behalf of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards selected State Honorees, Distinguished Finalists and Certificate of Excellence recipients. Volunteer activities were judged on criteria including personal initiative, creativity, effort, impact and personal growth.

To learn about volunteering at the James Family Prescott YMCA, please contact Rachelle Skvarek at 928-445-7221, ext. 213, or email rachelle.skvarek@prescottymca.org.