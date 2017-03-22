“Arsenic & Old Lace” opens this weekend

While most plays have only one director, Prescott Valley Performing Arts’ first show of the season, “Arsenic & Old Lace,” has four directors, said Executive Director Clyde Neville, calling the move an educational experiment.

“All directors have their own vision and their own ideas that they think should happen on their own stage,” he said, noting that so far, the experiment has worked. “We haven’t had any problems.”

The choice to put this show on came with the idea to get more people involved with Prescott Valley Performing Arts Main Stage, Neville said, mentioning that the organization is known mainly for children-friendly shows rather than main stage adult or iented shows.

“Arsenic & Old Lace” opens on Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the theater, located at 2982 N. Park Ave, Suite G1, right across from Harkins Theatre. Shows continue Saturday, March 25 at 2:30 and 7 p.m., Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 at 2:30 and 7 p.m.

Directed by Rebecca Riffle-Bakody, Annemarie Hardesty, Brooke Williams and Josh Bylotas, the show stars the directors as well as Brad McNally, Mychael Barnes, Paul Nyman, Jon Nyman, William Dicker, Chad Steverson and David Sousa.

There had already been about 60 tickets sold for the 1939 classic as of Thursday, March 16, Neville said, stating that a good turnout is anticipated.

It’s the first time any of Prescott Valley Performing Arts shows had four directors. Since they’ve known each other for so long, Riffle-Bakody said she loves how she and the other three have collaborated on everything.

“It wasn’t just me making decisions or Brooke or Annemarie or Josh making decisions,” she said. “Our visions were shared on the whole thing.”

There’s also been a nice mix of solutions, Hardesty said, commenting that the healthiest outcomes come after bouncing ideas off of one another.

Williams echoed their sentiments with Bylotas stating that everything has been a lot of fun.

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” Williams said.

Tickets are $12 per person and available on www.prescottvalleyperformingarts.org or at the door.

For more information, call the box office at 928-583-4684.