Vinny, a handsome 5-year-old shepherd mix, is is an enthusiastic guy who loves people and gets along well with other pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, and horses. Vinny will make a great companion for the active outdoor family as he loves to hike, fetch and play in water. YHS Adoptions Center, open seven days a week, is located at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott; see pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org.