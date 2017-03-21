Obituary: Joan (Whitehouse) McLeod Clark

Joan (Whitehouse) McLeod Clark passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona, on March 14, 2017, following a long illness.



Joan was born May 5, 1929, in New Rochelle, New York, to Edwin A. and Dorothy (Dykes) Whitehouse. She attended Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut, and attended Vassar College. She graduated from Goucher College with a BA in Mathematics.



Joan met Norman C. McLeod and they were married in 1951. Their children are Lynn Cousins (Rick), Laura Davis (Ron), Doug McLeod (Trisha), John McLeod (Deb), Jean McLeod, and Marge McLeod.



Joan was creative, frugal but generous, and always busy. She had many friends and hobbies that she enjoyed. Her efforts at gardening, cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, and crochet, often ended as gifts for her many family members and friends.



When the family moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1960, she donated many hours of service at the Prescott hospital, the public library, and she volunteered with hospice in the 1980s during Norman’s illness. Joan volunteered as a van driver at Good Samaritan, and as a volunteer Prescott Junior High math teacher. She joined Alta Vista Garden Club and PEO Chapter BG and sang in the church choirs at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church many years ago and more recently at American Evangelical Lutheran Church.





She married John A. Clark in 1997. She moved from assisted living at Las Fuentes in Prescott to Scottsdale, Arizona, to be nearer to family and has been lovingly cared for at Active Care Homes for the last four years.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Norman McLeod and John Clark; her son-in-law, Ron Davis; and an infant great-grandson, Shane. She is survived by her only sibling, William Palmer Whitehouse of Massachusetts. She has 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. We are thankful for the many special memories we will cherish.



A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at the American Lutheran Church at 1085 Scott Drive in Prescott.





Information provided by survivors.