Former Badger Jason Pridie still chasing big league dreams with D-backs (VIDEO)

SCOTTSDALE — From dramatic state championship home runs in high school to simply taking the ball the other way for a base hit in spring training, Prescott native Jason Pridie is still getting a chance to play the game he loves.

And now, he can do it as an Arizona Diamondback, signing a minor league contract in the offseason to join the club he grew up cheering for.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to finally join this organization,” Pridie said during an interview with The Daily Courier at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Saturday. “To be able to finally put on the Diamondbacks uniform is a point of pride for me.”

It’s been 15 years since Tampa Bay made the former Prescott High School standout the 43rd overall selection in the 2002 MLB Amateur Player Draft, but not a day has passed without Pridie wearing a baseball jersey on his back.

So why does the 33-year-old journeyman still bother to put on those cleats ever day? Pridie, the 2002 Arizona state high school Player of the Year who hit .592 his senior season to lead the Badgers to a state title, said it’s simple.

“I love it. It’s something that when I was growing up, you dream about playing professional baseball. And to still be able to do it … 95 percent of the guys I’ve played with are out of the game,” Pridie said.

In 1,346 career minor league games, Pridie has put on 14 different uniforms, the last five in Triple-A for Buffalo, Lehigh Valley, Norfolk, Colorado Springs and Nashville.

This season will make 15 for Pridie, who was reassigned to minor league camp Monday and will likely join the Reno Aces, the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate.

Although he’s just a phone call away from three-deck stadiums and a first-class seat aboard the big-league club’s charter airplane, Pridie still fondly remembers his initial call up in 2008 for the Minnesota Twins.

And as for that coveted first hit? Pridie wouldn’t collect it for another three years as a member of the New York Mets.

“I’ll never forget that. I remember having that feeling, finally getting that hit. … It was an exciting thing,” Pridie said.

After all, it came against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Pridie said his father kept the ball for years before recently giving it to him as a gift.

“I have it hanging up on my wall,” Pridie said.

Before this spring, Pridie made big league appearances with the Twins, Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies and the Oakland Athletics over the course of seven seasons.

He even played last season overseas for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball, the highest level of baseball Japan has to offer.

“My family was able to go with me, and that was probably the most fun we’ve ever had,” Pridie said. “The people over there, the food, the way they treat you … it was something that we’ll never forget, and hopefully we’ll get to go back at some point.”

Married in 2011, Pridie and his wife Bianca now have three young children in 4-year-old Knox, 3-year-old Kash and 6-month-old Kaz.

With is family in tow, Pridie said it was a “different experience” playing baseball in Japan.

“Baseball wise, they do things a little bit differently, just the way the game is played, certain situations you have to get used to,” Pridie said.

Perhaps that’s why the career outfielder is making an easy transition to first base, a position the Diamondbacks want him to learn this spring to give them options moving forward.

And without a true backup for All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Pridie said the versatility is a valuable tool to possess so late in his career.

“Paul is a workhorse, he’s going to be playing 160 games a year. I’m not looking to boost him out of his spot, by any means, but it’s another way to keep playing this game,” Pridie said. “To be able to say you can play another position, it helps.”

Former Twins skipper and current Diamondbacks bench coach Ron Gardenhire said Pridie “worked his tail off” coming up as a rookie in the Twins organization.

“To see him now, compared to back then, if you would have told him we’re going to put you at first base, he would have had a heart attack,” Gardenhire said with a big smile, adding the bearded Diamondback is handling the change well.

“He looks like he’s been playing first his whole life,” Gardenhire said.

First-year Arizona skipper Torey Lovullo agreed.

“We’ve asked him to get a lot of work at first base and he’s done a great job over there. When you ask that type of player to do that at this point in his career, and he accepts it the way he is, it speaks volumes about him,” Lovullo said, adding the veteran is picking up the nuances of first base quickly.

“I would have never thought he would play first base in his career, he’s grasped the concepts very well and done all we asked,” Lovullo said.

Lovullo didn’t want to overlook not only what a “great addition” to the organization Pridie is, but how good a hitter he is.

“I’ve known him since his days in Baltimore, was always a big fan of his,” Lovullo said.

Pridie still has plenty of fans back home in Prescott, a place filled with memories for a young ballplayer just looking to make it.

“Winning the state championship with that group of guys,” Pridie said. “I can flash back anytime and still get chills thinking about it.”

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by email at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.