Game & Fish seeks tortoise homes

Arizona wildlife officials are looking for good homes for nearly 100 desert tortoises.

The state Game and Fish's Department's tortoise adoption program says the tortoises are available for adoption by residents who can provide securely enclosed yards or enclosures in the species' native range.

That range covers desert areas in southern, central and western Arizona, including the Phoenix, Bullhead City, Kingman, Prescott, Lake Havasu, Tucson and Yuma areas.

Wildlife Education Program Manager Mike Demlong says most of the tortoises were surrendered pets and that others include ones unclaimed after being found in residential areas. Yards or enclosures to be used by adopted tortoises can’t have hazards such as dogs, fire pits and unfenced pool but need a shelter for the tortoise to escape extreme temperatures.

If you’re interested in adopting, it’s important to keep in mind that a desert tortoise can live up to 100 years. Tortoise adoption is free. For more information on desert tortoise adoption, visit: www.azgfd.gov/tortoise.

— Arizona Game and Fish Department